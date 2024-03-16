The Rock makes Cody Rhodes' mother a disturbing promise

The Rock opened SmackDown tonight and held his first Rock Concert in many, many years. While most of it was comedic, he took a direct shot at Cody Rhodes' mother and made a disturbing promise.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes slapped The Brahma Bull, and this week on RAW, he cut an emotional promo about how his mother was all he had - even breaking into tears a bit. But, The Great One, and newest Bloodline member, had zero sympathy for The American Nightmare.

In what could be seen as a thinly-veiled threat to Cody Rhodes' mother, The Rock said that she was going to know him in ways she would have never imagined. He said that her son took something away from him and vowed to make him pay. He noted that while he knows how badly she wants her son to finish his story and get that Universal Title belt, the title will indeed stay around Roman Reigns. He said that Mama Rhodes will get The Rock's belt instead.

Expand Tweet

It was an intense promo towards the end when he came to a close. He also made sure to target Seth Rollins, but the contents of that were considerably less vitriolic than what he had to say about Cody Rhodes.

It's not often that fans have seen The Brahma Bull get this personal, but Cody Rhodes has seemingly brought that out of him.

Expand Tweet

He would also bring back his iconic Hollywood Rock theme song after 21 long years tonight on the blue brand.

Poll : Were The Rock's comments uncalled for? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion