The Rock makes earth-shattering announcement tonight on RAW

The Rock just made a major announcement tonight on WWE RAW.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year's show has been touted to be the biggest WrestleMania in history as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be in action on both nights of the show.

With only a few days away from WrestleMania XL, tonight's RAW promised to be one of the biggest in history, and with appearances from Roman Reigns and The Rock announced beforehand, fans were excited about the show and they turned out in huge numbers.

The Final Boss kicked off the show by recalling his brutal assault on Cody Rhodes last week. After mocking Cody Rhodes and his fans, The Brahma Bull stated that professional wrestling is cool again and the ratings have skyrocketed because of him. The Rock then announced that the latest edition of the show had set the record for the largest gate in RAW history.

This is a major announcement considering that the show has been on for 30 years and the timing couldn't be perfect with the red brand set to air on Netflix next year.

It will be interesting to see of The Great One fares in his first match back in the ring after eight years.

