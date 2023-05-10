The Rock makes a heartbreaking comment about his relationship with Ava

WWE legend The Rock recently opened up about his relationship with his daughter, Simone Johnson, aka Ava.

Simone Johnson currently works on WWE NXT as Ava. She is 21 years old and has a long road ahead of her as a WWE Superstar. As part of The Schism, Ava made her in-ring debut at Stand and Deliver in April. The fourth-generation superstar is determined to make a name for herself in the industry by moving away from her family's legacy.

The Rock sat down with The Pivot for a candid chat and spoke about Simone in vivid detail. He detailed in a heartbreaking fashion that he was incredibly busy back in the day and was never around his daughter when she was a kid. He also revealed that pro wrestling helped him save his relationship with his daughter.

"I had so much sh*t going on. So, I like to say me and Simone grew up together. We had a relationship where I was always gone, but we tried to keep it together. Now years later as she becomes a pro wrestler, it’s actually brought us closer together. So, in a way, it's helped save that relationship too. In many ways, pro wrestling has been my family’s savior." [H/T WON]

The Rock was incredibly happy over Simone's WWE debut

Simone Johnson made her WWE NXT debut as Ava Raine in October last year. Earlier this year, Ava Raine's name was shortened to Ava. She is aligned with Joe Gacy's stable, The Schism. Shortly after Simone made her debut on NXT, The Rock appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and stated that he was proud of her.

"Yes, I'm very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, made her debut in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well - she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in the audience. She has a cool wrestling name. It's Ava Raine." [H/T Marca]

Simone Johnson has pretty big shoes to fill. The Great One is considered by many as the greatest mic worker in the history of pro wrestling. His work as a WWE Superstar led to him getting opportunities in Hollywood in the early 2000s. The rest, as they say, is history.

