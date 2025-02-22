The Rock makes his intentions clear with final message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has once again riled up the WWE Universe on The Road to WrestleMania. As he did last year, The Great One will return to SmackDown in less than two hours for the live episode in New Orleans. Amid rumors and speculation on what's planned, The Rock has just dropped a major revelation.

Ad

The Final Boss returned at Bad Blood in October to disapprovingly stare down Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso after Cody and Roman put differences aside to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Rock appeared on the RAW Netflix premiere last month to present Roman with the Ula Fala after beating Solo in Tribal Combat. Now that we're getting closer to The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Rock is back and he may have his eye on Cody's title, or Roman's spot at The Head of The Table. It's no secret that Rock has unfinished business with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Trending

The Rock took to Instagram this evening to share a photo of the Rolex watch gifted to him by Cody ahead of their WrestleMania XL match. The Night One main event saw Rock and Roman defeat Cody and Seth, with the son of Rocky Johnson securing the pin on the son of Dusty Rhodes. The eight-time WWE Champion included a message that seems to tease another showdown with The American Nightmare.

Ad

"NEW ORLEANS, The Final Boss has arrived. [airplane emoji] This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @americannightmarecody to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40. Its time. #SmackDown #live #tonight @usanetwork 8ET/7CT," The Rock wrote with the photo below.

Ad

Reigns and Rollins also received a Rolex watch from Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL. Plans for April's big two-night event are still up in the air for all four superstars, but Rhodes is rumored to face John Cena, while Reigns vs. Rollins vs. CM Punk in a Triple Threat has also been rumored.

The Rock set for WWE SmackDown

The Rock will return to WWE SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. A major announcement related to WrestleMania 41 is expected.

Ad

Sources fueled the rumors ahead of SmackDown by revealing a post-show press conference is planned for 11pm ET. The presser is set to air across all digital platforms.

Expand Tweet

The Rock has touted tonight's appearance all over social media in the last 24 hours. He noted that he will be bold and disruptive, unpredictable and dangerous.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE