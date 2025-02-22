The Rock makes a major prediction for WrestleMania 42 after WWE SmackDown return

The Rock appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans. He made a big prediction for next year's show.

The Final Boss made his in-ring return at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. It's currently unknown whether or not he will compete this April. He was part of an in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes on the blue brand this week, which could lead to something interesting.

During the post-SmackDown press conference, The Rock spoke about getting booed in his first WrestleMania. He added that he was confident he won't get booed at next year's event.

"So WrestleMania is coming here to New Orleans next year. It's a place where dreams are made. But what I realized at that time, for me, what I experienced, my first WrestleMania, it's a place where dreams are buried. And where they're broken. And my WrestleMania dream was broken at that time. So I'll never forget that... So I take all that and I say, let's come here back to New Orleans in 2026 and have a great WrestleMania. And I'm not going to get booed," said Rock. [21:00 - 21:59]

The Rock has been announced for Elimination Chamber. It's possible that he could make a few more WWE appearances going into WrestleMania 41.

