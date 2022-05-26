The Rock makes touching Instagram post about "Young Rock" season finale

Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently took to social media with a touching post about the season finale of Young Rock.

Young Rock is a sitcom that airs on NBC and is loosely based on The Great One's rise to wrestling superstardom, as well as his childhood years. The show recently completed its second season, and even features Dwayne Johnson himself as a narrator. The most recent episode of the show is the season finale and features a scene based on The Rock's first meeting with WWE boss Vince McMahon.

The People's Champ took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and talk about that first meeting with Vince McMahon. In the post, Rock recalled Vince sending him to Memphis to learn more about the business after his first match.

"After my very first match ever, Vince flew me to Stamford to say 'you got a lot of potential kid, but you’re not ready for the big leagues of the WWE. I’m sending you to Memphis. Go learn the business. Learn how to work and learn how to talk on the mic...'" Johnson wrote

Rocky also noted that a handshake is a special gesture for him, taking great pride in his own.

"My handshake means everything to me. It’s my word, my currency and its just as good as my signature. Thank you Vince for the early guidance, mentorship and seeing the potential in that mom jean wearing, bad haircut having punk kid," he added.

When was The Rock's last match in WWE?

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas in 2016.

After being ambused by The Wyatt Family during a promo, The Great One had an impromptu match with Erick Rowan which ended up being the shortest match in WrestleMania history. Rocky hit a quick Rock Bottom to score the pinfall.

The Brahma Bull has not wrestled since, however, it is still heavily speculated that he will return to the ring to face Roman Reigns at some point.

It will be interesting to see when The Rock will make his next WWE appearance, and if a feud with Roman Reigns will materialize. You can read more about The Great One here.

