The Rock making sure Cody Rhodes loses at WrestleMania in twist vs Roman Reigns, according to veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock is back in WWE and has been making all the headlines since the start of 2024. With him heavily involved in the promotion's board, a veteran believes that The Final Boss will use his powers to ensure Cody Rhodes loses against Roman Reigns for a personal issue.

Cody Rhodes is facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but that was confirmed after a movement by fans saw them protest the apparent match between Dwayne Johnson and Reigns being set up for the event.

Industry veteran Vince Russo spoke about what he felt was happening at WrestleMania on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast. Speaking about what he felt was happening, he questioned if his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, could not see that The Brahma Bull would have been upset about how his original plan to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania had to be changed thanks to Cody Rhodes' fans.

He went on to say that he would use his power as a board member, even referring to himself as the CEO (a position that he does not hold at this time), to ensure that Cody Rhodes lost against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"The Rock comes in, CEO of the company, millions of shares, and basically says WrestleMania is going to be the Rock vs Roman, and that's the way they set it up. But then, the Cody Crybabies. You can't see the Rock saying, 'You know what, F it, F it. Give the match to the crybabies, give them Cody and Roman, and you know what? He loses?' You can't see... Bro, I am telling you, man." (24:37 - 25:20)

The Rock has been dominant over the last few weeks, beating Cody Rhodes down multiple times

With WrestleMania approaching, the Brahma Bull has become dominant. Not only did he beat Cody Rhodes down with a belt and in the rain two weeks ago, but he also beat down both Rhodes and Rollins on RAW with Roman Reigns this week.

Vince Russo also said that while the company usually puts over the star who will lose at the big event on the go-home show, there's a chance that this is part of a bigger tactic to swerve the fans.

Fans must wait to see if that's the case at WrestleMania.

