The Rock names 3 top WWE stars that come close to him on the mic; pays tribute to Bloodline member

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson picked up a massive victory alongside Roman Reigns on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL. Before the big match, he name-dropped some big stars who he thinks are great on the mic.

The Rock cut some scathing promos targetting Cody Rhodes ahead of their clash at The Show of Shows. It’s not the first time he’s done so, considering he is widely regarded as one of the best promos in the industry.

The Final Boss has been watching the product closely, especially since his return to WWE and new position in TKO Holdings. In an interview on The Will Cain Show, he named a few stars who can match his mic skills. The Rock stayed in character to state that no one comes close to him, before naming CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman.

"I feel like CM Punk is great on the mic. I feel like Cody Rhodes is great on the mic too as well. Seth Rollins, our guy's great on the mic," The Rock said. "Paul Heyman, another guy that's great on the mic. I will say this... I grew up in the world of wrestling. What made, I believe, the wrestlers of the '70s and '80s have this unique style is that in their promos, there was this belief, because it was a fact, and it was true. If you didn't get over, if you didn't get over on the microphone, you weren't going to eat. You weren't going to pay your bills. It was just that simple." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It’s not a secret that many WWE Superstars have learned a lot from The Final Boss over the years. He has been the reason why so many current stars have been able to work on their promo skills and take them to the next level.

The Rock has teased some more matches after his WWE WrestleMania XL performance

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania XL to win the tag team match for his side. In doing so, he earned a lot of bragging rights that could take him into some new rivalries.

During the WrestleMania Press Event, Rock did hint at competing in a few more matches. This could take him to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship scene, where he could face Cody Rhodes in a premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The match could end with a betrayal from Roman Reigns, who lost the title to Cody on Night Two of WrestleMania. This might eventually build up towards another big match for The Final Boss against The Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam 2024 or WrestleMania 41.

