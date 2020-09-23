The Rock is open to a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns; reveals how WWE would book it

The Rock and Roman Reigns is one of the most talked-about fantasy feuds in the world of WWE right now. Many fans expect the two Samoan cousins to clash at WrestleMania next year. The Greatest Stage Of Them All would be the best setting for such a match, especially given the current circumstances.

The Rock on facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

The Rock recently was in conversation with Hiram Garcia on his YouTube channel. On the show, The Rock spoke about his book "The Rock: Through the Lens" and about sharing a screen with Roman Reigns during "Hobbs & Shaw".

During the show, The Rock also acknowledged the fact that many fans are raving about a possible match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The Rock admitted to being open about the possibility and told the fans how he envisaged WWE booking the match.

“Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw… I know how that conversation goes. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that’s when… But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.” (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

The last time The People's Champion and The Big Dog shared a ring was back in the Royal Rumble PPV in 2015. The Rock ran out to the ring to help Roman Reigns fend off The Authority, helping him win the Royal Rumble match that night.

Currently, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion. He won the Championship last month at WWE Payback when he beat The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns returned from a four-month hiatus at WWE SummerSlam and attacked both The Fiend and Strowman after their match ended.

WWE would surely be excited to learn that The Rock is open to a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.