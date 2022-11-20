The Rock opens up on his "dream match" with WWE Hall of Famer that never happened

The Rock recently shed light on his respect for WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage and the huge missed opportunity of never facing the legend in the ring.

The People's Champ debuted at Survivor Series back in 1996. He went on to become one of the biggest stars in the business and a 10-time World Champion. Around the same time, Savage was in WCW, and the company was redefining the business with the nWo storyline. In the years that followed, WWE acquired the company, but The Macho Man did not have a final run with the company. The legendary wrestler passed away in 2011.

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock posted about a successful weekend workout. The Black Adam star was sporting stylish shades that resembled the ones worn by The Macho Man during his run with WWE in the late 80s and early 90s. The Brahma Bull went on to mention that facing Savage inside the squared circle would have been an honor for him.

Here's what the post said:

"That’s a Saturday wrap. Another ones bites the dust in the #ironparadise. Feelin’ Macho in my "Ohhhh Yeah" shades. Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him."

The Rock faced Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18

While The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports Entertainment never faced The Macho Man, he did manage to lock horns with another Golden Era legend.

When Hulk Hogan and the rest of the outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, returned to WWE in 2002, the faction found themselves in the crosshairs of The Great One. The Rock did not take too kindly to the WCW trio that once threatened to run the Vince McMahon-led company out of business. Rocky asked Hogan if he wanted to headline one more WrestleMania and the Immortal One agreed.

JTEonYT @JTEonYT The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 is everything a 5 Star Match SHOULD Represent.



From the drama, to the story, to the electrified crowd hanging off every move, gesture & facial expression from either guy.



Masterpiece. The Rock vs Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 is everything a 5 Star Match SHOULD Represent.From the drama, to the story, to the electrified crowd hanging off every move, gesture & facial expression from either guy. Masterpiece. https://t.co/blf2y0TyQV

The two larger-than-life stars met at the Grandest Stage of Them All in front of a sold-out crowd in Toronto. They had one of the best matches in WrestleMania history, with The Rock emerging as the victor. It set the stage for another championship run for Hogan and cemented The People's Champion as one of the all-time greats.

