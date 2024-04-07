The Rock opens up on wrestling again for WWE after successful WrestleMania return

WWE Superstar The Rock recently spoke about competing in more matches in the future.

The Brahma Bull finally made his in-ring comeback on Night One of WrestleMania XL. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to take down the babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Bloodline members used every means necessary to pick up the win. The Final Boss ended the contest by hitting Cody with a Rock Bottom followed by The People's Elbow.

During the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference, The Rock mentioned there was a strong possibility that he would wrestle again in the future. The Brahma Bull did not divulge too many details but hinted that he could lace up his boots again. He detailed that he loved the wrestling business and would enjoy being involved in the times to come as well.

"There might be (laughs). I can't elaborate much on that but there might be. I love what I do and I love our business. I was born into our business as you guys know. So, we'll see," The Rock said. [43:42 - 43:58]

You can watch the Post-Show Press Conference below:

It remains to be seen if The Final Boss decides to enter the ring to compete in more matches in the future.

The Rock spoke about his WrestleMania 39 plans

During the Press Conference, The Rock also mentioned that there were initial talks about him making a return at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles last year. The Final Boss detailed that the plans did not come to fruition at the last moment.

"There were talks almost two years ago about me returning to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It felt like everything was gonna dovetail nicely into that, it was a great story. That didn't shake out in the way we had anticipated and that's okay. I had said back then to the people who we were in negotiation with, maybe it's time to put the pencils down and we'll revisit when it feels right," The Rock said.

The Rock was happy to work with the likes of Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Triple H. He hoped that his current run would be more substantial than his one-time returns of the last few years.

