The Rock pens a heartwarming tribute for departed family member

Legendary WWE star The Rock recently shared a heartwarming tribute for his father, the late great Rocky Johnson.

"Soulman" Rocky Johnson was one half of the legendary tag team Soul Patrol with "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas. The duo created history when they became the first-ever "Black Heavyweight Tag Team Champions in WWE history."

In a recent Instagram post, The People's Champ shared his memories of the Soulman. He wrote about how Rocky scratched and clawed his way to the top and paved the way for those who came after him:

"Just delivering flowers to heaven to my old man, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. My dad, along with “Mr USA”, Tony Atlas made pro wrestling history by becoming the first ever Black Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the WWE."

Rock also wrote about his complicated relationship with his father and how he never really got to say goodbye because of his sudden demise. He mentioned being grateful that his father treated him with a firm yet loving hand.

"He came up the hard way, and trail-blazed for all of us men of color - in any sport & level of entertainment. But it was also very important to him to pave the way for all men, any color - it didn’t matter. My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son s**t before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand. The more I live life, the more grateful I am for it. See you down the road, Soulman." 🕊️ 💐

Rocky Johnson passed away in January 2020. He was 75 years old.

The Rock is scheduled to be on SmackDown this week

The main event picture in WWE has heated up since the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes won the Rumble match and almost made it clear that he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, the plans went for a tailspin when The Rock returned and hinted that he wanted a shot at Roman. Things got worse at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas when The Brahma Bull slapped Cody.

The following week on SmackDown, The Rock clarified that he had joined The Bloodline and would ensure that Rhodes did not finish his story. He is now advertised for the blue brand this week.

It will be interesting to see what The Rock says as WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania.

