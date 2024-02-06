The Rock possibly used his influence to overshadow Cody Rhodes, former WWE employee shares his theory (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's appearance on SmackDown.

The Great One showed up to the blue brand this past Friday. He walked up to Roman Reigns and stared down at the champ. The two stars exchanged no words, but the fans kept chanting, "This is awesome."

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Rocky is now part of the TKO Board. He felt that if Rock vs. Roman was a bigger match and brought in more money for the company, Dwayne would use his power and influence to make the match.

"I think a lot of the negativity is due to the fact that a lot of people believe that The Rock played politics... Come on, man, he just got a seat on the board, they gave him 30 million dollars in stocks. If Rock thinks it's more marquee and they can make more money on him and Roman, stocks go up, of course, he's going to play that card." [From 9:00 onwards]

Since this week's SmackDown, the WWE Universe has been split right down the middle. One section of fans wants Cody to headline the Show of Shows, while another section wants to see the dream match of The Rock vs. Roman Roman.

It will be interesting to see which match will feature on the match card of the grand event as WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania.

