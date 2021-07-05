The Rock provides an update on his DC Comics movie 'Black Adam'

While many former full-time WWE Superstars are rumored to be returning to the company this summer, The Rock has been hard at work on his latest movie, DC Comics 'Black Adam.'

The Rock took to Instagram over the weekend to update fans on how the filming is progressing and an update on the production as they head into their final week of filming the potential comic movie blockbuster.

"This coming week is a big one - our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM," The Rock revealed. "All the training, the diet, with Covid it’s been 2 years of character, story and production prep and it all culminates to next week. Dialing all the conditioning in as we save the hardest scenes for last. Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support - I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week. Stay disciplined, focused and trust in the process."

When will The Rock return to WWE?

While The Rock is currently busy in Hollywood, that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from speculating about when The Great One will return to the company that made him a household name, to begin with.

There have been rumors that The Rock could be involved in this year's Survivor Series. But talk of a WrestleMania match between him and Roman Reigns continues to persist; whether it takes place in Dallas or Los Angeles remains to be seen.

The Rock's DC Comic's movie 'Black Adam' is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Are you excited for The Rock's first movie with DC Comics? Do you think he can help turn the tide when it comes to fan perception of DC Comics movies compared to Marvel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

