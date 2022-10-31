The Rock reacts to Black Adam breaking unprecedented records on its second weekend

The Rock is making sure that the hierarchy in the DC Universe is changing thanks to his new movie, Black Adam.

In its second weekend at the box office, Black Adam has already crossed over 100 million dollars domestically. According to Screenrant, this is the first DCEU movie to cross that figure this quickly since Aquaman, which ended up pulling in over a billion dollars worldwide.

During the movie's opening weekend, Black Adam pulled in 140 million dollars and was the number-one movie in the world. Current projections look for the film to be number one for the second week in a row.

The Rock took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment and noted that he got this great news on one of his legendary cheat days, where The People's Champion eats insane amounts of food. Tweeting out:

"Whoa. Great news that lands on my cheat day *burger emoji* *pancakes emoji* *cookies emoji* *hand raise emoji* *blushing emoji* Thank you everyone so much for this. Super grateful *point down emoji* #BlackAdam," The Rock said in a tweet.

The Rock has officially acknowledged The Tribal Chief ahead of WrestleMania 39

While The Great One dominates the box office, the WWE Universe is much more interested in knowing his plans for WrestleMania 39.

It has been heavily rumored that The Rock will step into the ring to take on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year. But there have been no signs of a storyline involving the two yet.

When asked if he acknowledged The Tribal Chief in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Great One acknowledged and praised the work that The Bloodline is currently doing on SmackDown.

"Of course I do! That's my family," The Rock said when asked if he acknowledges The Tribal Chief. "I think those guys are doing a great job and I think — what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well." [H/T: Fightful]

While Dwayne Johnson had no problem giving away the mid-credit scene in Black Adam leading up to the movie's release, it's clear that he's still keeping his potential WWE return next year a well-guarded secret.

What do you make of The Brahma Bull's comments? Do you think he'll step into the ring at WrestleMania 39 to take on Roman Reigns? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

