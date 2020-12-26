The Rock reacts to Rhea Ripley recreating his iconic pose

WWE legend The Rock recently had some major praise for Rhea Ripley on Instagram.

WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley posted a picture on her official Instagram handle and wished her fans a Merry Christmas in the caption. Ripley can be seen posing as WWE legend The Rock, with The Great One's photo beside her own for comparison. According to Ripley, it 'wasn't even on purpose'.

The post caught the eye of The Rock, who had nothing but praise for Rhea Ripley in his comment. Check out the post and the comment below:

The Rock's comment

The picture in question is one of the most iconic stills of The Rock

This infamous photo from 1994 features The Rock in a completely different avatar, where he can be seen wearing a fanny pack, along with a black turtleneck and a chain. Over the years, the photo has been recreated by The Rock himself, as well as a string of other celebs including his friend Kevin Hart.

Rhea Ripley, at just 24-years-old, is one of the youngest WWE Superstars on the roster and has already competed in a Women's title match at WrestleMania. She lost her NXT Women's title belt to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. Ripley has been wowing the WWE Universe for a long time now, and it looks like The Rock is a big fan of her as well, judging by his comment on her picture.