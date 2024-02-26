The Rock reacts to Triple H's message before WWE RAW

The Rock and Triple H don't have the best relationship on-screen right now, given that The Game didn't exactly follow the instructions he got to "fix it" after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The fact that he nailed down his own authority the following night on WWE SmackDown could not have sat well with The Great One either. Now, the two have exchanged messages before WWE RAW.

The Rock and Triple H share a storied rivalry, as they faced each other quite a few times over their careers, battling for the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. They were almost always at odds with one another in the ring, and WWE's partnership with A&E saw a documentary released about the same on the WWE Rivals series.

Triple H commented on it, saying that the two of them were destined to "do this forever," thanking God while saying so. It was potentially a reference to their current animosity as well.

The Rock also retweeted the message saying that he hoped everyone else enjoyed the documentary as much as they did when they were building it over the years. He also said that he had nothing but respect for Triple H.

"Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years. There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it. Boundless respect to my brother @TripleH. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals @WWE @AETV 8/7c."

The goodwill between The Rock and Triple H may not extend to when they finally meet each other next

As mentioned before, the two stars are not really happy with one another in recent weeks, with WrestleMania XL looming. With The Great One set to make more appearances on screen in the coming weeks leading up to The Show of Shows, the two are bound to cross paths at some point.

Whether The Game chooses to show up on screen or not remains to be seen, but given the sparks between the two, and the fact that he has been taking a more hands-on role in the on-screen rivalries in recent weeks, it's certainly possible.