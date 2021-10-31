The Rock to star in new Christmas movie from Amazon

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson keeps his schedule busy, and it seems he's got something already lined up for Christmas.

The Rock will reunite with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan for a new Christmas Project from Amazon titled Red One.

There's no official news yet, but The Hollywood Reporter reports it's been hinted by Dwayne that he may be playing the part of Santa Claus.

The holiday movie has been described by Amazon as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy."

It seems The Great One will feel at home with this movie considering his track record with similar action-adventure comedies such as Jumanji and Jungle Cruise.

The Rock explained the Amazon partnership in a statement, saying:

"Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with [Amazon Studios head] Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique 'Red one' holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

Updated Details of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match

There's no doubt that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns' main eventing at Wrestlemania would be one of the best matches of the year.

There's only one problem though. Some people backstage seem to agree that the option for the match to main event Wrestlemania 39 is a more exciting prospect.

Andrew Zarian spoke on the matter over on the Mat Men Podcast about Dwayne's status for Survivor Series. The pay-per-view will mark the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, and The Rock may make an appearance on video rather than in person as he'll be in Australia in November.

But plans change on the fly so we shall see what goes down in the end.

