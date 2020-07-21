Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been gone from WWE for a really long time now, but when it comes to his legacy in WWE, it cannot be matched. Even now, his comments on wrestling are extremely valuable, and he is looked on as a true legend, with WWE fans hoping that he will return to WWE at some point in his career to face his cousin Roman Reigns in one last match for the company. Whether that happens or not, remains to be seen, but now, a certain manager down in WWE NXT, Robert Stone, has sent The Rock an invitation to join his faction.

Robert Stone invites The Rock to join his WWE NXT faction

Robert Stone has invited The Rock to join his Robert Stone Brand faction in WWE NXT. While it remains extremely unlikely, and an almost guaranteed impossibility that The Rock will accept this invitation, this is the latest in a long line of hilarious moves made by Robert Stone.

Hey @TheRock !!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you! — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 21, 2020

It should be noted that Robert Stone does indeed share a connection with The Rock, having taken part in The Titan Games series which The Rock hosts on NBC. He was the first wrestler to be a part of the series and has recently been joined in that category by former WWE backstage interviewer Dasha Gonzalez.

Robert Stone Brand in WWE

The Robert Stone Brand is a faction in WWE NXT, which is yet to achieve the high level of potential advancement that it promises to its members. Chelsea Green was the first signing to WWE's Robert Stone Brand, and while the team did achieve a lot, Chelsea Green would fire Robert Stone in May after teaming with Charlotte Flair to defeat Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

Eventually, Robert Stone would find a new signing. Despite pursuing Rhea Ripley for weeks, when she refused, he signed Aliyah in June on NXT.

Robert Stone and Aliyah lost to WWE NXT's Rhea Ripley

Aliyah and Robert Stone together faced Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, with the stipulation in place that if Rhea loses, she would have to join the faction.

Unfortunately for Robert Stone, Aliyah and he lost their match.