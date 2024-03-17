The Rock receives message from WWE star after reportedly having backstage heat because of his social media promos

A WWE Superstar sent a message to The Rock after reports came out that his social media promos had rubbed some talents the wrong way in the company.

The Great One has been cutting promos on social media for a while now, targeting Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. A report recently came out stating that some talents within WWE weren't happy with the situation, as they aren't allowed to curse on TV and social media.

WWE Superstar Dijak has now responded to the report and assured The Rock that he shouldn't worry about it one bit.

Check out his message below:

"Don’t worry @TheRock , I love your profanity filled promos. They are very inspirational to the next generation of sh*t-talkers in WWE."

Dijak's message to The Rock (via his Twitter)

What did The Rock say in his latest profanity-filled promo?

In his latest promo on Twitter/Instagram, The Brahma Bull addressed Cody Rhodes slapping him on SmackDown a week ago. During a confrontation between Dwayne Johnson & Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, The Great One insulted The American Nightmare by calling him a 'mistake.'

Rhodes was furious and slapped the veteran. While addressing the slap, the former WWE Champion also pointed out that Cody cried on the latest episode of RAW. He then took things a tad bit too far by bringing up Rhodes' mom. He promised her that he would beat the tar out of Cody with his weight belt at WrestleMania XL and hand it over to her.

It remains to be seen how Rhodes reacts to the latest promo targeting his mom. It won't be a surprise if Rhodes ends up slapping Johnson once again.

What do you think of the report about Johnson rubbing people backstage the wrong way?

