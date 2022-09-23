The Rock reflects on his iconic Attitude Era promos

The Rock's promo work alone during the Attitude Era is enough to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Brahma Bull was only a full-time WWE competitor for less than 10 years, but his career had a lasting effect on the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

The Great One recently took to social media to reflect upon some of the best promos throughout his WWE career. He took the time to plug his friend Brian Gewirtz's book in the process, tweeting out:

"These iconic Rock promos are surreal & wild to watch. Our @SevenBucksProd's @bfg728 was head writer @WWE for years & gives a peak into the ATTITUDE era of pro wrestling in his sensational new book "THERE'S JUST ONE PROBLEM" Check it out: bit.ly/tobge Congrats,man!"

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Our



Check it out:



Congrats,man! These iconic Rock promos are surreal & wild to watch.Our @SevenBucksProd 's @bfg728 was head writer @WWE for years & gives a peak into the ATTITUDE era of pro wrestling in his sensational new book "THERE'S JUST ONE PROBLEM"Check it out: bit.ly/tjopbge Congrats,man! These iconic Rock promos are surreal & wild to watch. Our @SevenBucksProd's @bfg728 was head writer @WWE for years & gives a peak into the ATTITUDE era of pro wrestling in his sensational new book "THERE'S JUST ONE PROBLEM"Check it out: bit.ly/tjopbgeCongrats,man! https://t.co/NohLiHMmw7

Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

We are roughly six months away from WrestleMania 39, and the WWE Universe continues to buzz around the possibility of Roman Reigns going one-on-one with The Great One to see who truly sits at the head of the table.

While the match is in no way confirmed, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Triple H have dropped hints over the past year about the matchup taking place.

The Rock hasn't competed since WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family in a matter of seconds. Prior to that, he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 where he tore his abdominal and abductor muscles and suffered a hernia during the matchup.

It will be interesting to see what the reaction will be if this match doesn't come to fruition, as most fans believe that it's a foregone conclusion.

What do you make of Rock's comments? Are you hopeful that we'll see him return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39? Yes No 6 votes so far