"What an era"-The Rock fondly recalls his numerous beer toasts with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock had one of the greatest feuds of all-time during his time with WWE against Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The People's Champion recently recalled one of the more iconic moments in his rivalry with the Texas Rattlesnake. Of course, it involved a lot of trash talking and a lot of beer.

Dwayne Johnson responded to a post on Twitter that had a picture of the former WWE Superstar sharing a cold one with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Rock shared his thoughts on the post, reminiscing about his time with WWE. The former professional wrestler turned Holywood Superstar primarily worked in WWE during the Attitude Era. During this time, one of his most high-profile feuds was with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer smash....And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @wwe"

The former eight-time WWE Champion stated that most of what was seen in the ring was not scripted. This included the iconic moment at the end of many Stone Cold promos which involved sharing a beer with the WWE Hall Of Famer. A moment, that as The Rock recalled, usually ended with a "Stunner".

What are WWE's plans for The Rock?

The Rock is one of Holywood's biggest stars, an entrepreneur and social media influencer. He has a lot on his plate and it would seem as if wrestling in a WWE ring isn't a priority for him right now. However, there has been some speculation revolving around a possible match between himself and his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

While there is no confirmation about the said match, many WWE Superstars and officials have spoken about the possibility. Roman Reigns himself wants to have the match at WrestleMania 39 in Holywood.

Okay, it's official.



We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania 🤩



"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." pic.twitter.com/DiJ1IyeD50 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

