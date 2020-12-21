The Rock has a reputation for being one of the most wholesome human beings out there. The WWE legend has gone out of his way to help people in need on various occasions in the past. Recently, a fan tweeted to The Rock, requesting him to help him with a retweet. The fan stated that he's trying to raise money to be able to celebrate Christmas with his children.

The Rock noticed the tweet and responded to the same. The former WWE Champion asked the fan why is he settling on only a retweet when he's such a great dad to his kids. The Rock then stated that he has 'a little bit more' for him and that he should stay ready. Check out the heartfelt tweet below:

You’re this kind of dad and a retweet is all you want?

I have a little bit more in mind for you. Stay ready.

You’re a good man, Jay.

We need more like you.

~ Dwanta Claus 🎅🏾🥃 https://t.co/EfZIGt77RA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 21, 2020

The Rock is one of the biggest names in the world today

The Rock made a name for himself as a WWE Superstar and is dubbed one of the greatest talkers in the history of this business. His mic skills helped him make a career in Hollywood, and he never looked back. The Rock is the highest-paid actor in the world and boasts more than 200 million followers on Instagram. The Rock's tweet led to fans coming in droves and heaping praise on him for extending help to the fan.