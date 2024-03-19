  • home icon
The Rock responds to fan's claim that Cody Rhodes 'cooked' him on WWE RAW with his "little d**k" line

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 19, 2024 09:26 IST
The Rock and Cody Rhodes (via WWE
The Rock and Cody Rhodes (Images via WWE's YouTube and Instagram)

The Rock didn't mince his words while responding to a Cody Rhodes fan on Twitter.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo targeting The Great One. He didn't hold back one bit and said that the veteran was "an a**hole" with “little d**k syndrome.”

A fan later pointed out the same while responding to The Rock's latest tweet. The former WWE Champion noticed the tweet and took a massive shot at the fan.

"He sure did. Stfu u goof," he wrote.

The People's Champion has been cutting profanity-filled social media promos left and right since turning heel. He recently made things personal with Rhodes by bringing up his mom. He promised her that he would beat the tar out of Cody with his weight belt and then hand it over to her.

At WrestleMania XL, The Brahma Bull will team up with Roman Reigns in a tag team match against Cody and Seth Rollins on Night 1. The result of this match will determine if the Night 2 main event is contested under Bloodline rules.