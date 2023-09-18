The Rock responds to an interesting comment about his WWE return on SmackDown

After a four-year absence, The Rock finally returned to WWE on last week's episode of SmackDown during the opening segment of the show. He recently reacted to a comment on social media regarding his unexpected appearance on the show.

The Great One is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of professional wrestling, and many people consider him to be one of the greatest of all time. He had a successful career in WWE and is thriving as an actor in Hollywood. After his former rival John Cena returned to the promotion a few weeks ago, The People's Champion followed suit and also made a comeback. He got a deafening reaction from the crowd when he made his entrance on SmackDown.

After someone on Twitter shared that The Rock got the biggest pop they've ever heard, the former WWE Champion responded to the tweet by thanking them. He added that it sent him "reeling," and he's grateful for the reaction he got from the fans in Denver.

"Thanks Mike. Me too. Sorta sent me reeling. Grateful," he wrote.

The Rock reflected on his WWE return on SmackDown

The Brahma Bull appearing on the blue brand was a huge surprise for fans in the arena and the people watching the show on TV, as it wasn't advertised.

He was part of a segment with Austin Theory and Pat McAfee, who also returned during the show. The Rock spoke about his SmackDown appearance on social media and the reaction he got from the crowd.

"I was - I'm still - completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SMACKDOWN. My appearance was a surprise to everyone and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong. Top 5 loudest crowd reaction of my career (which I was like 'holy sh*t' when I walked out) I'm so grateful and humbled by this. I never take it for granted and 'coming home' will always be sacred to me," he wrote.

The Great One thanked Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, and the WWE crew backstage.

"Thank you my guy PatMac, the talented Austin Theory, @wwe family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes - everyone who joined us to go ALL IN. But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude and respect, to THE PEOPLE. Our connection is real. Electrifying. ~ people’s champ."

The Rock competed in his last match at WrestleMania 32, where he won. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll have another match in WWE in the near future.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

