The Rock on social media is such a common occurrence that there is never a time when he's not making headlines. In this instance, The Rock responded to Johnny Gargano, who thanked him for ProjectRock gear. He also asked The Rock if there was any gear for puppies. The Rock responded with a no and took a jibe at his friend and co-star Kevin Hart.

The Rock says that they do have a 'Kevin Hart' size that may fit puppies

The Brahama Bull relationship with Kevin Hart is well known. They have starred in quite a few films together, including the Jumanji films and Central Intelligence. As most WWE fans and others may know, Kevin Hart is quite...short, leading to multiple jibes from The Rock.

We do not.

But we do make Kevin Hart size, so that may fit. (I’m gonna get the FU text from him when he sees this😂)

Enjoy the gear. @ProjectRock 👊🏾 https://t.co/iTvDdZ7IQs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 14, 2020

While The Rock has not been in WWE for quite a well, he's still training every day as he has films in the pipeline, which also include Warner Bros', Black Adam. Recently, The Rock teamed up with Voss Water and donated 700000 bottles to front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Rock may be known as The Great One for most of his WWE career, but he is undoubtedly one with a heart of gold.