"My wrestling career was failing miserably" - The Rock reveals that he almost left WWE for a new career in 1997

The Rock briefly pondered a career in MMA in 1997 when his WWE career wasn't going the way he hoped it would.

Last week it was announced that Dwayne Johnson's "Project Rock" Under Armour shoe line was now the official partner of the UFC as part of a big multi-year deal with the biggest mixed martial arts company on the planet.

This weekend, Johnson dropped a shocking bombshell on Twitter that he almost quit WWE in 1997 and went to Japan to train in MMA. However, the Hollywood star was quick to admit he did not like getting hit in the face.

"Fun for journalist to dream up the scenarios if I had competed in @ufc [there was a point in 1997 where I considered going to Japan to train to begin an MMA career when my wrestling career was failing miserably]. Realized quick I actually hate being punched in the kisser *fist emoji* *woozy emoji* *rolling laughing emoji*," The Rock tweeted out.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

For everyone involved, it's good that Johnson chose to ride the wave in WWE instead because it led to him becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

While it doesn't appear that we'll see Rock on the road to WrestleMania this year, rumors have continued to persist that WWE wants to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year.

Whether it happens or not is anybody's guess as a lot can happen in a year's time. Until then, the WWE Universe will continue to anxiously anticipate the return of The Great One to WWE programming.

What do you make of Johnson's comments? Would you have liked to see The Great One compete inside the octagon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

