The Rock reveals he's not a heel during WWE RAW; mentions next appearance

The Rock has now made a shocking claim that he's not a heel. He's also talked about when he will next be appearing.

The Final Boss posted a video on YouTube reviewing his time in the Elimination Chamber. The video was from his POV, as he discussed Cody Rhodes' defiance and John Cena's heel turn. It contained clips from the Elimination Chamber and the post-show press conference.

He didn't add anything to the clips beyond the idea that he was coming for Cody Rhodes, and now with John Cena beside him. In the tweet, he said he loved playing the good guy and would see everyone again down the road. However, even though the star is set to appear again, an exact date for his next appearance is not set.

He sent the message on X during WWE RAW just before Cody Rhodes appeared on screen to address John Cena's heel turn to join The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

"I love playing the good guy See ya down the road 🥃 ~ final boss," The Rock wrote.

What The Final Boss means by saying that he loves playing the good guy remains to be seen. At this time, he's clearly a heel, but the star seems to be implying that he's the actual good guy all along and not Cody Rhodes from his own POV.

