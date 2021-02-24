The Rock reveals what he did when a kid called wrestling 'fake' in school

WWE legend The Rock recently revealed on Twitter that he once hit a Piledriver on a kid in elementary school, after the latter called pro-wrestling fake.

Young Rock is being lauded by fans and wrestling personalities on social media. The American sitcom television series based on The Rock's life gives the fans a closer look at The Great One's childhood and his experience growing up as the kid of a famous wrestler.

The Rock has been promoting the series for a while now on all of his social media handles. When Rare Editor Jack Hunter posted a tweet about a teenage Rock knocking out a classmate for calling pro-wrestling fake in school, it caught the attention of the former WWE Champion.

The Rock chimed in and opened up a bit more on the story. He revealed that it happened on two separate occasions. On the first occasion, he Piledrived a kid in elementary school. The Rock also knocked out a kid in high school and got suspended both times for his doings. He admitted that he was wrong but stated that he was advised by Rocky Johnson and other wrestlers to always protect the business, which he did.

The Rock himself turned into a pro-wrestling great

Back in the 70s and 80s, breaking kayfabe was a big no-no in the world of pro-wrestling. Heels would not travel with babyfaces or be spotted with them at any time to make sure that fans wouldn't get suspicious. By the time The Rock became a megastar, it had become common knowledge that pro-wrestling was a scripted sport, but the Monday Night War was at its peak, and wrestling was going through another boom period.

The Rock's incredible mic skills helped him get acting roles in Hollywood, and he never looked back. Today, he is the highest-paid actor in the world, boasts more than 200 million followers on Instagram, and is hands down one of the most recognizable names in the world. The Rock hasn't wrestled in five years, but there's speculation that he will return one last time for a program with his cousin, Roman Reigns.