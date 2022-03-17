"Needed a bra" - The Rock opens up about life before WWE

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to ever come out of WWE, with his reputation cemented as one of the all-time greatest. He is also known to be quite active on social media and be a jokester as well.

Dwayne Johnson isn't one to avoid poking fun at himself, especially when fans bring up throwbacks of him. This time we saw him respond to a fan's tweet that showcased some old footage of himself sitting at a WWE event in the crowd back in 1984.

The Rock made note of his stylish afro hair and pimples and joked about how he needed a bra while growing up.

''Yup ‘84. Pimples + afro + I had lil’ boobs and needed a bra *laughing emoji* Enjoy the show! #YoungRock,'' tweeted The Rock.

Seeing the video of a young Dwayne Johnson in the crowd is pretty inspiring after looking at how far he's come. We're also aware of the extraordinary shape he's been in since he was a skinny teen. He has put in the work and the hours to have the best physique possible.

Is there a possibility of The Rock returning to WWE according to Brian Gewirtz?

We all know The Great One has a lot of priorities in his schedule after turning himself into one of Hollywood's biggest stars. But we're all wondering if we could see The Great One make a comeback to WWE in the future to see possible dream matches take place.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed in an interview with TVInsider, how the most electrifying man in sports entertainment has kept himself in perfect shape to fight. It's all up to the company to procure him into a deal to come back and entertain the masses once again.

''I also know this is a passion and business he was born into and born with. That never truly goes away. I don’t know if you’ve seen the guy lately, but he is in pretty good shape. I think he could probably do it if push came to shove. I think it comes down to what he wants to do and when. It comes down to what Dwayne wants to do. I’m sure WWE would be more than happy to have him,'' said Gewirtz.

Perhaps we'll get to see him make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania and follow up on the heavily rumored dream match between him and the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

