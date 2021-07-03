Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals one of his biggest regrets in WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most successful wrestlers WWE has ever had, and one of the most successful people outside of WWE as a major Hollywood film star. He's done pretty much everything there is to do so you'd think he wouldn't have any regrets, right? Wrong! He does.

Former WWE Superstar and current backstage official Shane 'Hurricane' Helms posted a Twitter post explaining that he was watching The Rock and Booker T wrestle each other from SummerSlam 2001. Helms would go on to add that he wished the two men had wrestled against each other more.

"Doing cardio watching [The Rock] vs [Booker T] from WWE SummerSlam 2001. Two of my favorite opponents and favorite people I've worked with in the Biz. I wish those two woulda had more matches together."

Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 2, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted the tweet and responded to it, stating that he too wishes that he and Booker T had wrestled each other more, before going on to praise the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run [with] Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I've ever wrestled with. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger."

Will Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson return to WWE at any point in the future

The Rock is about to star in Disney's latest live action movie Jungle Cruise, but there is also speculation that he might be returning to WWE at some point in the future to wrestle against his relative and current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

We went on location to the set of Disney's Jungle Cruise film to chat with stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt wayyy back in 2018, and now we can tell you all about its Romancing the Stone and Pirates of the Caribbean inspirations. https://t.co/NNt9XeSoWt pic.twitter.com/kFoaIqAlJD — IGN (@IGN) July 1, 2021

