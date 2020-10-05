The Rock reveals why he oversold the Stunner; Stone Cold Steve Austin's initial reaction

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of WWE's greatest legends. The two paved the way for younger talents during the Attitude Era.

The two WWE Superstars have battled it out on many occasions, with each getting the better of the other.

The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

Brighten up your Monday with this compilation of @TheRock’s GOAT level taking of @steveaustinBSR’s Stone Cold Stunners.



Truly a bump worthy of it’s own Hall of Fame... pic.twitter.com/mfOFT26OEU — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) October 5, 2020

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were involved in heated rivalries against each other for the WWE Championship.

The two faced each other at WrestleMania thrice. Stone Cold Steve Austin beat The Rock at WrestleMania XV and WrestleMania X-Seven. The Rock challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin to their third and final WrestleMania match at WrestleMania XIX. The People's Champion got the better of The Rattlesnake at the PPV. The match was Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match in the WWE.

Many WWE fans remember Stone Cold Steve Austin's finisher, The Stunner, as one of the most iconic finishers in WWE. What made the finisher better was when The Rattlesnake would hit The Rock with it. Fans always saw The Great One oversell the move, and he finally revealed why he did so in a recent Tweet.

Good Lord this was an awesome time in pro wrestling. Electrifying crowds! 👀

the crazy stunner bumps I would take started by me trying to make @steveaustinBSR laugh. If it weren’t for the crowds going batshit you could here Steve say “Jesuuuus Chriiist” 😂 🍻 #ohhellyeah @WWE https://t.co/xrUOqeDzrP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 5, 2020

Good Lord this was an awesome time in pro wrestling. Electrifying crowds! the crazy stunner bumps I would take started by me trying to make @steveaustinBSR laugh. If it weren’t for the crowds going batshit you could here Steve say “Jesuuuus Chriiist”

Advertisement

Check out what The Hurricane has to say about The People's Champion during their run in the WWE.