The Rock reveals what he really thinks about Triple H

The Rock has quickly become one of the most powerful men in the world of wrestling, joining another name in the same sphere - Triple H. Now, the Final Boss has talked about his real relationship with the Game.

The Rock was always famous in wrestling and also found fame on the Hollywood silver screen. He quickly became one of the most recognizable and famous stars ever wrestled in WWE. However, despite that, he didn't have much say over what happened in the company.

That changed when it turned out that he was a member of the TKO board. As a board member, he's powerful and has to work with The Game, the company's head of creative. During the post-SmackDown press conference, The Rock revealed his relationship with The Game.

"Nick Khan and Triple H, as well. With those two guys in particular...wrestling is an interesting business to be in because, while it’s a big business, I also feel like you’ve got to love it. If you’re these C Suite Executives, you have to love the business. That’s what Triple H, loves this business. I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve done a lot of fun stuff together, a lot of crazy stuff. He’s doing a great job. I talk with him often. We’re very close." [H/T Fightful]

He said they'd discuss ideas and work on them until they found something that worked. The star shared that Triple H, the Creative head of WWE and the man responsible for booking RAW and SmackDown, was always bold and had a great bond.

"Ultimately, what I love about Paul, by the way, it’s always been this way with Paul. Even back when we were wrestling every night together on the road. ‘Hey, let’s do something that’s never been done. Let’s do something that is unpredictable. Let’s do something that is bold.’ Regarding tonight with the Final Boss and coming to Cody Rhodes and saying, ‘I want to make you bigger than The Rock and I want to provide you and make all your dreams come true and your baby’s baby’s babies, and legacy. I want to make it all come true.’ Audacious, bold, disruptive. I could tell Paul and he’ll say, ‘Yeah, great, let’s go for it.’ I love that about him. That’s the bond that we have." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen how the two will work together to make the upcoming WrestleMania even bigger. Triple H has a tough few weeks ahead.

