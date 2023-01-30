The Rock reveals where he was during the Royal Rumble

The Rock revealed that he was busy working during the Royal Rumble.

The 2023 Royal Rumble has just concluded and it was a massive success thanks to the brilliant storytelling on offer. The two Royal Rumble matches lived up to the hype and were a spectacle as expected.

The show was headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The aftermath of the match caught the attention of several fans who couldn't stop talking about the controversial ending.

Prior to the show's beginning, there were several rumors doing the rounds about who will return at the Premium Live Event. While some of those rumors turned out to be true, the other rumors weren't

One such rumor was that The Rock would appear at the Royal Rumble, which didn't happen. Following the show, The Brahma Bull took to Instagram to reveal to his massive fanbase that he was working during the Royal Rumble and caught a flight the following day at 4 am.

"Worked all Saturday night, hopped on the bird at 4am and the eagle just landed to a chilly and blessed Sunday morning 🦅 🛬 🥶 ☀️ ☕️ I think I’ll sleep next month 💤 🤪 Gonna hit the gym and get my mental inventory going 🧠 ☑️ Then I’m all yours TEXAS. Let’s get to work."

You can check out the post below:

Triple H Provided an update regarding The Rock's status following the Royal Rumble

Following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, a press conference was held. During the press conference, Triple H stated that the reason they couldn't get The Rock was because of his busy work schedule.

"He's incredibly busy. And I can say this as a guy that sort of, we kind of grew up as two young kids fighting each other for the spot, right, and having battles over it, and in the best way, pushing each other. We all were in that time," The Game said.

The company's Head of Creative continued:

"There's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards. But then again, you don't know." (48:00-49:53)

It will be interesting to see if WWE and The Rock are able to work out a way for the People's Champion to be involved at WrestleMania this year.

