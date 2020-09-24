The Rock reveals how The Road Warriors helped him during his early years in WWE

The Pro-wrestling world was left saddened by the passing of WWE legend Road Warrior Animal last night. Animal was 60-years-old at the time of his passing. A string of wrestlers and other wrestling personalities took to social media to post tributes to the fallen legend of the squared circle. Now, WWE veteran The Rock has shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle, paying tribute to both Hawk and Animal.

The Rock had nothing but praise for what many deem as the greatest tag team in the history of the wrestling business. The Great One also recalled that when he had just started in WWE, he wrestled The Road Warriors on several occasions and the duo always took care of him. Check out the post below:

The Rock also called The Road Warriors the greatest tag team of all time

The Rock, like many others, dubbed The Road Warriors as the greatest tag team in all of wrestling. The Road Warriors made a name for themselves in various promotions all across America, as well as overseas. They won the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions, and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

To celebrate the memory of Road Warrior Animal, do check out the last podcast he ever did on our YouTube Channel, and please leave your comments about your favorite Road Warriors memory.