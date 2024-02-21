The Rock is "risking it all" amidst Vince McMahon controversy, says former WWE name (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Hugo Savinovich believes that The Rock is taking a massive risk with his recent actions, especially considering the Vince McMahon controversy, which is still a hot topic.

The Great One has quickly taken over the pro-wrestling landscape since his return to the active scene, inserting himself in a high-profile feud involving the Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. While he is likely being paid a hefty amount for his work, former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich believes it is still a massive risk on The Rock's part.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"The Rock, even though he is so hot, one of the top stars in the history of the WWE and, of course, Hollywood, and he is risking it all. People say, 'Oh man, he is getting 30 million.' Yes, it's good money, but remember, he has money."

He continued:

"He is a big brand, and for him to... when he appeared on that SmackDown in the middle of this whole mess, it meant to me how much from his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson, and him and all the big Samoan family, the real Bloodline story... He has the money, but he was willing to come in and put his name there in the middle of this crisis," Hugo Savinovich said. [12:22 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the story will progress in the near future.

