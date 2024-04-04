The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins take center stage in electrifying WWE WrestleMania XL

It's finally WrestleMania XL week, and the WWE Universe in India just can't wait for the two-night extravaganza on April 7 and 8, 2024. The event will air live on Sony Sports Network in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

WWE is leaving no stone unturned and will offer a massive showdown on Night One. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

If Rhodes and Rollins defeat the Samoans, The American Nightmare's title match against Roman Reigns will be free of The Bloodline's presence. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, who will be gunning to dethrone The Visionary after two failed attempts.

While Roman Reigns' historic title reign would be in jeopardy on Night Two against Cody Rhodes, Gunther's record-setting run with the Intercontinental Championship will also be in danger of ending when he meets a spirited Sami Zayn. Logan Paul will also seemingly face his stiffest test yet as the United States Champion when he sets foot into the ring with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs in a massive Six-Pack Ladder Match, making it incredibly difficult for reigning champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest to walk out of the show as champions.

One of the more enthralling stories on the Road to WrestleMania has been Bayley's battle against Damage CTRL. The Role Model will look to cement her legacy when she challenges IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title. The other high-profile women's title match will have Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch slug it out in what has become a pretty heated rivalry between The Man and Mami.

WrestleMania isn't just about the two-night show, as the highly anticipated weekend will kick off with SmackDown. WWE fans in India can catch the five-day spectacle, including the Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony, NXT's Stand & Deliver, and RAW.

That's not all! Fans can tune into the Extra Dhamaal post-show after WrestleMania XL, with Trick Williams and Dijak as special guests on Night One and Two, respectively.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania XL in India?

WWE WrestleMania XL will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Sunday, 7th April & Monday, 8th April from 4:30 AM onwards.

Where can I stream WWE WrestleMania XL online in India?

Fans can stream the shows online on Sony LIV. Here's the complete schedule for WrestleMania weekend:

Event Date (IST) Time (IST) Channel WWE SmackDown (2hrs) 06/04/24 05:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WWE Hall of Fame 2024 06/04/24 07:45 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD WWE NXT - Stand & Deliver 06/04/24 21:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WWE Specials – Countdown to WrestleMania XL 07/04/24 02:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WrestleMania XL Day 1 07/04/24 04:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) Extraaa Dhamaal – WrestleMania XL Day 1 07/04/24 08:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WrestleMania XL Day 2 Kick Off 08/04/24 02:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WrestleMania XL Day 2 08/04/24 04:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) Extraaa Dhamaal – WrestleMania XL Day 2 08/04/24 08:30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) WWE RAW after 'Mania 09/04/24 05.30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) NXT - Stand and Deliver Fallout 10/04/24 05.30 Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)

It's that time of the year when wrestling is at its peak, and going by WWE's preparations, WrestleMania has shaped up to be an unmissable event.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE