The Rock, Roman Reigns to be ejected from SmackDown if they break rules, according to Nick Aldis; threatens WWE official

Nick Aldis will not be fielding any arguments regarding the rules he's put in place on WWE SmackDown this week, even if the ones breaking the rules are The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or Seth Rollins. As tensions have built to a frenzy on the road to WrestleMania, things have come to a head between the four stars.

Before SmackDown, Nick Aldis warned every superstar, letting them know what awaited them if they chose to ignore the rules and decided to behave in a manner "unbecoming" a WWE star. He said he spoke to security earlier in the day.

“I had a meeting with additional security. Because tensions are running high, and we are very much on the road to WrestleMania. We’ve all seen the emerging and increasing tension between The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins. Far be it for me to issue those gentlemen any advice. So, instead, I will just give them a simple reminder. Please be professional. Please do not act in a way that is unprofessional or unbecoming of your status as role models and WWE Superstars."

He added that if they broke this rule or disrupted WWE TV, then he would throw them out of the building. He also sent a message to Adam Pearce, warning him to keep his roster in line.

If you behave in a way that’s unprofessional or disruptive to the broadcast, I will not hesitate to have any of you, any of you, ejected from the building. Finally, I’d like to send a polite reminder to Adam Pearce. Please keep your roster in line."

The Rock and Roman Reigns will get an answer to their question on SmackDown

The Brahma Bull challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last week, asking them to face him and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

If they win, Bloodline will be banned from Rhodes' match with Reigns. However, if they fail and The Rock and Reigns win, Cody's title match would be under Bloodline Rules, leaving them free to do anything they wanted.

Cody and Seth will be heading to SmackDown to answer this very challenge.

Please credit Nick Aldis' Instagram and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock will be thrown out? Yes! No one can eject him 0 votes View Discussion