The Rock on Roman Reigns: "He's gonna be on the Mount Rushmore"

At the end of 2022, fans were certain that Roman Reigns and The Rock would be meeting for an ultimate battle to see who was the rightful Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39. Rumors spread as soon as the event was announced for So-Fi Stadium in California as the most popular story in pro wrestling continued to build.

While joining The Pat McAfee Show today, the multi-time WWE Champion got to speak on several subjects including the XFL, his daughter Ava Raine's run in WWE so far, and a match that almost came to fruition. We didn't get to see Roman and The Rock clash at WrestleMania 39, but he did have high praise for his cousin, stating that by "the end" he will be on the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

"We had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented. What can we create for the fans that has never been done before?' A match? Great. Roman? Incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing."

Unfortunately, the match between Roman and the future Hall of Famer didn't take place. Still, he isn't against the idea and hinted at a possibility at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Rock to appear on ESPN again for College GameDay tomorrow

If you missed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on The Pat McAfee Show today, don't worry. Not only can you catch the replay on YouTube, but The Great One will be the guest picker on College GameDay on September 16th.

"I'm the guest picker on GameDay, brother! Let me tell you something about that. I just saw Lee Corso, and I was like, 'Dude, I used to just watch and hope you'd say my name back when I was at Miami.' And now, here we are."

College GameDay on ESPN starts tomorrow at 9AM ET, but if you're just tuning in for The Rock, the guest picker segment starts near the end of the three-hour program. Tune into the show closer to 11:40AM to see what The Brahma Bull has to say about his other love, football.

