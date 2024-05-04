The Rock and Roman Reigns may face current WWE tag team in the future, feels wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels The Rock and Roman Reigns will return and eventually cross paths with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Solo has taken over the Bloodline after WrestleMania XL. He added a new member in the form of Tama Tonga. The Wiseman Paul Heyman watched helplessly as the two stars brutalized Kevin Owens. The two are now scheduled to face KO and Randy Orton in a tag team match at Backlash.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell claimed he was hoping to see The Bloodline emerge victorious. He felt WWE needed to book Sikoa and Tonga well to keep them looking strong. He pointed out that they would eventually confront original Bloodline members, The Rock and Roman at some point in the future.

"I think Solo and Tama Tonga, I think they will emerge victorious. Maybe with a little afterbirth, just to satisfy the crowd. Because those guys need to be pushed to the moon too. The Rock and Roman are in their future too. So they need to be strong. Really, really strong. I think they'll go over in this very strongly and we'll take it from there." [26:36 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

During the first-ever RKO show, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga brawled with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens this week.

It will be interesting to see how these two tandems fare when they face off against each other at Backlash, France.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out her reactions below.