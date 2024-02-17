The Rock and Roman Reigns have officially joined forces; WWE confirms new alliance

The Rock and Roman Reigns look like they are officially aligning together. This has been known since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, but WWE has officially confirmed the new alliance.

This week's episode of SmackDown opened with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson parking his car in a very bad position before making his way into the arena. Not too long after, Roman Reigns appeared and even embraced Jimmy Uso, a man he has had cold feet towards even after SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns even told Jimmy Uso they must fix everything Jey Uso "messed up." It looks like The Bloodline is stronger than ever, with the biggest possible addition as WWE confirmed the Rock-Reigns alliance.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how this plays out on the road to WrestleMania 40. From the look of things, they will be heading into Philadelphia standing side-by-side.

Expand Tweet

There's still no confirmation about the rumored tag team match involving them and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, but time will tell.

What it will mean should the match happen is that both world champions will be working double duty in WrestleMania.

Are you happy about this new alliance? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE