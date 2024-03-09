The Rock's antics on social media pushing fans to sell out arenas, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how The Rock is impacting the company's business during his current run.

The People's Champ recently signed a lucrative deal with TKO, becoming a member of the Board of Directors. Since then, he's also been a prominent feature of WWE TV, making multiple appearances on SmackDown. The Rock has also taken to social media to promote his ongoing storyline and get reactions from millions of his followers.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the current situation in WWE reminded him a lot of the Attitude Era. He detailed that the company has hit a sweet spot where fans are filling up arenas week after week, leading to a very profitable time for the Stamford-based corporation.

"This show reminds me a lot of the Attitude Era. Especially that interview The Rock did today on social media. Now people are responding to that. They're filling it up, all the stadiums, all the arenas are full. I'm really enjoying this little run. I think this run, if they play it right, will last quite a long time for them because they are doing it right." [5:38 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The Brahma Bull was on SmackDown this week. He and Roman went face-to-face with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The babyfaces accepted his challenge for a blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania, leading to one of the biggest pops of the night.

Cody even slapped Rocky as the show went off the air. It will be interesting to see how The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline respond to the events of this week's SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out her comments below.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE