The Rock's backstage pull was used for a major title change, WWE star jokingly claims

A current WWE star jokingly claimed that The Rock's backstage influence was instrumental for a major title change. The Final Boss currently sits on TKO Group's board of directors along with executives like Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Nick Khan.

The second-ever all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event happened on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. The main event of Evolution 2025 was the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Toward the end of the match, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to make it a Triple Threat. She capitalized on SKY and Ripley wearing each other down to get the pinfall victory and become the new Women's World Champion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Naomi responded to a fan who was unhappy with the result. The fan mentioned the new champ's status as the wife of Jimmy Uso and a member of the Anoa'i family. She jokingly claimed that the reason for her win was The Rock, whom she called for a favor.

"And all it took was for me to make one call to @TheRock ⚠️😁hahahhahahhahahah," Naomi tweeted.

The fan deleted the comment, but it was on X, so someone had a screenshot of it and shared it for everyone to see.

While the majority of fans were happy to see Naomi win the Women's World Championship, some are looking at her connection to The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of the Anoa'i family.

John Cena apologized to The Rock's mother after WrestleMania 28

One of the most heated rivalries of the early 2010s was between John Cena and The Rock. Cena took a lot of shots at The Final Boss for leaving WWE and making a career in Hollywood. It was something that he regretted since he also became a successful actor.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Cena revealed that he apologized to Ata Johnson after their match at WrestleMania 28 in Miami for all the things he said about her son.

"After the show is over, the very first thing I do is apologize to Dwayne's mother because she was the first person I saw. And I apologized and said, 'I hope you understand I was just trying to do what was best for tonight,'" Cena said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Cena and Rocky would do battle again the following year at WrestleMania 29. They recently united at Elimination Chamber, with Cena turning heel on Cody Rhodes, though the follow-up has been criticized by fans due to The Rock's absence.

