"He’s just a really creative guy" - WWE Hall of Famer praises The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has complimented The Rock for his business savvy approach and in-ring expertise.

Like Kurt Angle, Rock is regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Brahma Bull has been involved in classic matches against opponents like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena.

The Great One's WWE career, however, got off to a shaky start, with fans failing to connect with his Rocky Maivia character. Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke of how innovative The Rock was as a performer, as he was able to recognize that his current character was not getting over with the fans.

"You know what, what’s so great about him [The Rock] is he comes up with so many great innovative ideas. He’s his mind’s always working. You know, you could tell now to this day, how creative he is what he’s able to do with his businesses and his acting. He’s just a really creative guy and I really enjoyed working.” said Angle H/T Ringside News

Despite the initial positive reaction, Rocky Maivia did not resonate with WWE fans, leading to the creation of a more edgier version of Dwayne Johnson's persona to be shown to fans.

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia 25 years ago today The Rock debuted at Survivor Series. It wasn't perfect but by God,The Rock became the greatest. 25 years ago today The Rock debuted at Survivor Series. It wasn't perfect but by God,The Rock became the greatest. https://t.co/SP6GH8pJIK

The Rock hated his original ring name

Earnest Christian (EJ) @EJChristian7 The Rocky Maivia character would’ve worked in any other era. Just not in 1996/97. Fans at that point craved authenticity. #WWE The Rocky Maivia character would’ve worked in any other era. Just not in 1996/97. Fans at that point craved authenticity. #WWE https://t.co/3i0LPz353m

Besides fans not taking to the Rocky Maivia character, it turned out that The Great One himself did not take to the ring name either.

In an interview with WIRED in 2021, the eight-time WWE Champion expressed his dislike towards the original ring name. The People's Champion noted that it meant he wasn't able to stand on his own two feet as a performer.

"I hated the name because the lineage I had, gave me the opportunity to at least knock on the door. I wanted my own identity, I wanted my own space. So while I was very proud to come from who I came from, with my dad and grandfather. I still wanted my own space. I said, I hate it. And he said, ‘Okay. Great, well that’s your name.’ And I went, okay. So I embraced it, and I did it.” said Rock. H/T SEScoops

Many have raised the point that if WWE did not change Rocky Maivia's gimmick, the world might not have witnessed the megastar The Great One is today.

