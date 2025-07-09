The Rock's daughter Ava announces 6 new names for WWE Evolution battle royal; brawl erupts among multiple women

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 09, 2025 03:26 GMT
Ava made another announcement (Images via WWE.com)
NXT General Manager Ava named the six women who will represent the black and silver brand in the battle royal at WWE Evolution. A huge brawl erupted during the segment.

When the show went on air, it was announced that a summit was going to be held. There were multiple main roster appearances during the episode. Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Stephanie Vaquer, and Women's United States Champion Giulia showed up and were involved in the brawl.

Ava stated that as the first female NXT GM, she was proud to announce that NXT was going to be all over WWE Evolution. She then announced the six women who will represent the brand in the battle royal:

  1. Jaida Parker
  2. Lola Vice
  3. Kelani Jordan
  4. Lash Legend
  5. Izzi Dame
  6. Tatum Paxley

The NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line at WWE Evolution, as Jacy Jayne will defend the title against Jordynne Grace. Plus, Sol Ruca and Zaria will compete in the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship Match.

Fatal Influence was the first to interrupt Ava, and more women started coming out after that. Eventually, a brawl broke out at ringside.

