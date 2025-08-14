The Rock's Daughter, Ava, Breaks Silence After Horrifying Report of Car Accident and Hospitalization; Calls It Out for being Fake News

The Rock's daughter, Ava, has now responded after a report claimed that she was hospitalized after a car accident. The report included AI-generated pictures that showed her in a hospital bed.The report was fake and shared to spread the news. The star was involved in no such car accident and has now responded to the allegations. The report stated the following in the caption:&quot;SAD NEWS: 15 minutes ago, Dwayne Johnson’s family heartbrokenly announced that Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, was in a serious car accident on her way home…&quot;Ava, who is the WWE NXT General Manager and a regular feature on the show, hit out at the post and called it fake. On X, she wrote that there was a special place in hell for people who did things like this, and also added that it was bizarre to do so.&quot;there is such a special place in hell for people who do stuff like this … ya’ll are so weird.&quot;On top of it being fake, the Facebook account that had shared the report in the first place was named &quot;Dog Community&quot; and was sharing posts that had nothing to do with dogs.The Rock Has Not Been Seen in WWE For A Long Time NowAs mentioned earlier, Ava is a regular on NXT. Although fans expected her father, The Rock, to turn up at WrestleMania 41, the Brahma Bull was not there, leaving everyone disappointed. The star had shown up in the buildup to WrestleMania with a storyline where he was asking for Cody Rhodes' soul.It led to John Cena turning heel eventually, and not the Rhodes turn that The Rock had initially wanted.The star did not appear at WrestleMania 41, and instead, it was only Travis Scott who showed up in one of the most underwhelming incidents of the show in recent memory.However, even now, with fans hoping he'll be back, there has been no mention of his return anytime soon.