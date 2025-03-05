The Rock's daughter Ava breaks silence after major WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter Ava has shared her reaction to a big announcement recently made on X. WWE 2K25 revealed the first look of Ava as the NXT GM in the game and she seemed quite happy over the same.

It's been quite some time since Ava was appointed the NXT GM. She has done a pretty good job at it so far and fans have had nothing but praise for her work as an onscreen authority figure.

WWE 2K25 shared the first look as Ava in the new video game in a new post on X earlier tonight. Ava couldn't help but display amazement over the look.

Check out her reaction below:

WWE legend Bully Ray on Ava's role as the NXT GM

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray is one of many who have been impressed with Ava's role as the NXT GM so far. Last year, he said the following about her work as an authority figure, on an episode of Busted Open:

"Do you feel that Ava's character acts a little bit more grizzled than she should? Like, almost such a young woman in the wrestling business, a young performer - forget about man or woman - a young performer in the wrestling business as the GM. I notice when she is confronted backstage, she almost acts like an Adam Pearce (RAW GM) would, where she will be rolling her eyes, (saying in an exasperated way) 'Huh, that took so much out of me.' Do you feel like she's a little too seasoned as opposed to somebody brand new, and I'm not talking about her as a human, I'm talking about her as a character." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ava seems beyond excited to get her hands on the new WWE 2K25 video game and play as herself. Judging by the replies to her post on X, fans are equally happy to see her in the game.

