The Rock's daughter Ava confronts former WWE champion backstage; announces a surprising match

The Rock's daughter Ava announced a big match for next week's episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams and Oba Femi will have to co-exist to take on two main roster stars.

The Ruler dethroned Williams to win the NXT Championship during a Triple Threat match at New Year's Evil. The latter confronted him last week after he successfully retained the title against Eddy Thorpe in the main event. On WWE NXT this week, Oba Femi was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, which was hosted by A-Town Down Under.

The Ruler challenged one of them to face him at Vengeance Day in two weeks. Trick Williams was backstage watching the segment on the monitor. After Oba laid out the challenge, Trick came out and attacked Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Oba Femi planted him with a powerbomb, right before William's match against Wes Lee. Trick attacked the referee during his match against The Kardiak Kid and got disqualified. Ava confronted Trick backstage, and she was livid. He asked her what Theory and Waller did to get a title opportunity.

Ava told Trick Williams to prove it and announced that next week on WWE NXT, he'll team up with Oba Femi to take on A-Town Down Under in a tag team match. Trick was not expecting that, especially since he's after The Ruler's title.

