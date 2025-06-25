The Rock's daughter Ava is furious with two WWE stars; says they're the problem

WWE NXT General Manager Ava was not happy with Ethan Page's actions this week. She told the latter that he and Ricky Saints were the problem, and that she would have a meeting with them next week.

The two stars have been feuding for quite some time now. On the latest NXT episode, Ricky Saints was attacked by Ethan Page after he made his in-ring return against Ashante Thee Adonis. Ava confronted the champion backstage, and she was not in a very good mood.

She asked him about what he did to Saints. All Ego responded by saying that it was Ricky Saints getting what he deserved. He added that he was trying to be on his best behavior for her, but the 35-year-old WWE star kept pushing his buttons every week.

Ava said she was sick of it, and Ethan Page said he was too. The latter suggested that Ricky Saints stay far away from him, and Ava warned him not to piss her off. She told him that he and Ricky are required to be in her office next week on WWE NXT.

She told All Ego that both of them were the problem, and they'll settle it. However, Ethan Page said they'll settle it on his terms.

