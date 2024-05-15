The Rock's daughter Ava furious with WWE star: "What is wrong with you"

The Rock's daughter Ava was furious with a WWE star. She sent a message to this star on social media.

Since Tatum Paxley returned to NXT television, she took on a more creepy, stalkerish gimmick. She spent several weeks stalking Lyra Valkyria and even vowed to help retain her NXT Women's Championship.

While Lyra initially resisted her, she came around and even teamed with her but made it clear she didn't want her to interfere in her matches. However, when Valkyria lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, Tatum's attitude changed, and she attacked her once-best friend. She even blamed Lyra for losing the title.

Tatum Paxley then found herself in a Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria at NXT Spring Breakin' but lost. However, this hasn't changed Paxley's creepy behavior, as she recently took to social media to post a photo of Ava that looks like it was taken through a window.

The NXT General Manager was furious with the photo and responded to the WWE star.

"what is wrong with you like actually."

Check out her tweet here:

Tatum Paxley responded to Ava on social media

It didn't take long for things to escalate after Tatum Paxley posted the first tweet.

She responded to Ava's question and explained why she seemingly stalked the NXT General Manager.

"I want to be close to you," tweeted Tatum Paxley

Check out her tweet here:

Tatum last competed at an NXT live show against Breanna Covington, but her last televised match was the Triple Threat at NXT Spring Breakin'. Since that loss, she hasn't competed on WWE television.

